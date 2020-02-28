Horry County police announce arrest made in 2016 murder of woman at Myrtle Beach Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Horry County Police Department announced Friday a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a woman in the parking lot of the Myrtle Beach Mall over four years ago.
During a press conference on Friday, HCPD officials said a man named Dominique Hemingway, 26, of Tabor City, N.C., has been charged in connection with the death of 78-year-old Frances Mae Davis. He is facing counts of murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
This is the first arrest that’s been made in the four-year-old investigation. Police said investigative work and community action ultimately led to identifying the suspect.
On Jan. 8, 2016, Davis was sitting inside a car in the mall’s parking lot, waiting for her daughter who was shopping inside, when she was shot to death.
When the daughter returned to the car, she found her mother slumped over and her purse missing.
At the time of her death, Davis was one day shy of her 79th birthday, a release from the HCPD stated. She was a mother of three children, a grandmother to five grandchildren, and a great-grandmother to seven.
“While nothing can make up for the loss of a loved one, Horry County Police Department hopes that the family of Frances Mae Davis may find some solace in knowing that the party responsible for their loss will be held accountable in a court of law,” according to a statement from the HCPD.
Stay with WMBF News for more on this breaking story.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.