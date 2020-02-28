Horry County GOP opens ‘Victory 2020’ office in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County GOP celebrated the opening of its Victory 2020 Republican Office in Conway.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was at Thursday’s grand opening at the office on Highway 501 East.
The opening comes as Democrats criss cross the state of South Carolina, trying to prove to voters that they can beat President Donald Trump in November.
But Horry County Republican Party Chair Dreama Perdue believes that Democrats don’t have a chance against the president.
“We don’t need much. We have President Trump. They can bring any of those candidates they have against him and he will win hands down, probably by a landslide. That’s my prediction,” said Perdue.
President Trump will be holding a rally in North Charleston on Friday, just one day before South Carolina Democratic primary.
