Former VP Joe Biden visits CCU before Saturday’s South Carolina primary

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - After leading the polls all week, ahead of Tom Steyer and Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop in Conway before Saturday’s Democratic primary.
Before taking questions from the crowd at Coastal Carolina University, Biden talked about unity, restoring the middle class and his plan to defeat President Donald Trump if elected to represent the Democratic party.
“I refuse to believe the proposition that we cannot be united again,” said Biden.
Biden was joined by state Rep. Roger Kirby of Lake City and actress Vivica A. Fox on Thursday night, both expressing their support for Biden in the upcoming South Carolina primary.
Decision 2020: South Carolina prepares for primary, general election
“We know Joe, but most importantly Joe knows us,” said Kirby.
Several hundred of Biden supporters filled the Williams-Brice Building at CCU for his first visit to the Grand Strand this week.
During the rally, Biden expressed his efforts to restore the middle class of America.
”Ordinary hard-working people built America,” said Biden.
After laying out his platform, Vivica A. Fox expressed her support for the former vice president.
”This is what we need back in the White House, someone who knows what they’re talking about,” said Fox.
During a question and answer session with supporters, Biden talked about climate change, taxes, healthcare and equal rights from women and minorities.
The former vice president was also asked how he would gain support from Trump supporters if elected to the White House.
”I ran into a man outside with a Trump hat on he said, ‘They wouldn’t let me in,’ I said, ‘You should be able to come in,’ because I want to speak to the Trump supporters because I want them to know. He said he was going to take care of the forgotten man and then he forgot them,” said Biden.
We did receive a statement from the Republican National Committee on Biden’s visit.
“Joe Biden is wasting his time. The Palmetto State is fully unified behind a Trump agenda that has delivered new jobs, new trade deals, and new tax cuts for South Carolina families. Just like in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, South Carolinians will also reject Joe Biden’s stale record,” said RNC Spokesperson Joe Jackson.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.