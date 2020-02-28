FIRST ALERT: Frost threat continues, rain chances return next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More cold mornings arrive this weekend before warmer and wetter weather arrives.
Temperatures tumble into the middle 30s Saturday morning under mainly clear skies. We’ll watch a few more clouds arrive through Saturday afternoon and we’ll keep the temperatures on the cool-side. Expect afternoon highs to top out around 51° Saturday.
The coldest morning of the next seven days arrives Sunday morning as most of the area falls into the upper 20s. Expect a hard freeze and widespread frost to start the day. Mostly sunny skies prevail but we’ll keep the afternoon highs in the 50s.
Warmer weather and rain chances increase for next week. We’ll push afternoon highs into the 70s by Tuesday and keep things warm through mid-week. Expect the clouds to filter back in, starting with a few showers Monday, then a better chance of rain by Thursday.
