FIRST ALERT: Cool weekend followed by big warm up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool days and cold nights this weekend will be followed by a big warming trend next week.
Today will be sunny and less windy than Thursday with temperatures climbing from the 30s this morning into the lower 50s by this afternoon.
Tonight will see another round of cold temperatures with readings dropping into the middle 30s at the beach and the lower 30s across the Pee Dee.
Skies will turn mostly cloudy at times on Saturday but no rain is expected. The clouds and a reinforcing shot of cooler temperatures will keep afternoon readings in the lower 50s. Winds will be gusty at times in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be quite cold with temperatures near the beach dropping to near 30 with mid to upper 20s inland.
A gradual warm up starts on Sunday with plenty of sun and temperatures returning to the upper 50s.
Next week will see a more significant warming trend. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s by Monday and climb into the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain chances remain slim to start the week, but will gradually increase. A stray shower will be possible on Tuesday. A more energetic storm system will bring a better chance of rain and the risk of thunderstorms by Wednesday or Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.