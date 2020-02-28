CCU encourages some study abroad students to return home amid coronavirus fears

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The coronavirus outbreak is impacting travel for some Coastal Carolina University students.
The university said it has been in communication with its students that are participating in study aboard programs and providing up-to-date information on the coronavirus outbreak.
CCU officials said that due to growing concern, the university is strongly encouraging students studying in Italy to return home.
“The University is committed to providing the support these students may need in order to return by March 16 (following spring break) to continue their study programs at CCU without any loss of academic credit,” the university posted on its website.
University officials said students studying abroad in other locations are not currently being urged to return, but said they said the school will continue to monitor conditions.
Also, with spring break approaching, a few university-sponsored international trips are planned. University officials said one of the programs in the Philippines has been canceled, but the other programs are continuing at this time.
As for personal travel, the university is encouraging the CCU community to be careful about travel decisions and monitor the Centers for Disease and Control global map of confirmed coronavirus cases.
The university has communicated with students, faculty and staff on campus about the steps to take to prepare and stay healthy.
Listed below are everyday habits recommended by CDC that can help prevent the spread of several viruses as well as other useful information:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing).
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue; then, immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Make wise choices about non-essential travel. The CDC continues to provide up-to-date travel notices related to COVID-19.
