Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Jakelvin Conner (Source: BCSO)
By WECT Staff | February 28, 2020 at 5:22 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 6:23 AM

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Jakelvin Conner was last seen shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday when he was dropped off by a school bus in the area of Middleton Dr. in Calabash.

He is 5′11 and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Officials say Conner was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit with a white stripe and black Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cason at 910-713-6115 or call 911.

