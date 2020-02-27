Whiteville man plans to pay his mom’s bills with $200,000 lottery scratch-off win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The number 7 proved to be very lucky for one Whiteville man.
It was the “7’s” in the Blazing 7’s game that caught Tony Addison Jr.’s eye when he picked out a ticket during a stop at Murphy USA on Columbus Corners Drive in Whiteville.
“I like sevens,” said Addison on Wednesday as he collected his prize. “They’re lucky.”
Feeling that luck, Addison went back to his car where his mom was waiting on him and started scratching his ticket. After the surprise of the prize amount, they kept passing the ticket back and forth in disbelief.
“Just shock,” Addison said. “Couldn’t believe it.”
Addison plans to use some of the money to help his mom pay some bills, and save and invest the rest.
After the required federal and state withholdings, he received $141,501.
