‘Thank God nothing happened’: Questions remain after gun found on St. James High student

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after a gun was found on a student at St. James High School, parents are still asking questions about how it got through the door.
Initially, there was a lot of confusion from parents regarding whether or not every student who walks through the door of a Horry County school goes through a metal detector.
While some parents said they would like to see each student checked, district officials said they're doing the best they can.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said because each school has unique needs, the decision about whether to require all students to go through metal detectors is made at the school level.
She said every middle and high school in the district has multiple walk-through detectors and every elementary school has hand wands.
According to Bourcier, because St. James High School is such a large school – at 1,700 students - it would be too difficult to require all of them to go through the detectors.
"We're not set up like TSA agents in an airport where we have the ability to have the type of equipment that they have, as well as those types of personnel and the time,” Bourcier said. “You know if you're arriving to an airport, a lot of the times you have to arrive several hours before hand to get the appropriate screening."
St. James High administrators were alerted on Tuesday by a student that another student was seen in the bathroom with a gun, according to a message by the school principal.
A police report shows the 17-year-old male student admitted to carrying the gun and told officers that he left the gun at the school library.
The student was taken into custody. Police have not said what kind of charges would be filed against the student.
Tuesday’s incident reignited a debate about metal detectors in schools. While every school in the district has them, community members wonder if they are being utilized well enough.
William Stewart, a St. James High graduate, said “certain stuff could have happened” during the incident this week.
“Yeah, that gives me an uneasy feeling,” Stewart said.
Gerald Shay, a parent of an elementary school student, said for equal opportunity, every student should go through a metal detector.
“You could create a problem by picking and choosing," Shay said.
Bourcier said St. James High administrators are re-evaluating how they send students through metal detectors.
“Just thank God nothing happened,” Shay said. “It’s another step, but anything to protect the children is gonna be a good thing.”
