Police: Robber holds clerk at gunpoint during Lumberton convenience store robbery

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are trying to track down a man who they said held up a convenience store clerk during a robbery.
Officers were called just before 7 p.m. Tuesday for an armed robbery at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop on Carthage Road.
During the investigation, police learned the robber entered the store and had his head and face concealed with a hood and ski mask. Police said the man showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The robber left the store on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
