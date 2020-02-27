Partially blind, missing N.C. man found safe in Florida

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County man has been found safe after he hadn’t been seen in more than a week.
Pablo Hernandez, who walks with two canes, is blind in one eye and is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment, was located in St. Mary’s Florida by law enforcement.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said he is in good health and is in the process of being reunited with his family.
It’s not clear how he made it down to Florida.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.