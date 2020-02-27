North Myrtle Beach city leader discusses results of budget retreat for 2021 fiscal year

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach city leaders recently met for their budget retreat for 2021 fiscal year.
City officials said the proposed budget is about $119 million, an increase of about $27 million over the 2020 fiscal year budget.
The budget also proposes a property tax increase of about 7.9 mils. A majority of the funds would go toward the expansion of the city’s park and sports complex.
Sports tourism has attracted millions of visitors to the area and with the expansion of their park and sports complex, North Myrtle Beach leaders are hoping to bring even more.
City spokesman Pat Dowling said the increase simply means a $79 increase in property tax on a $250,000 owner-occupied home, and 50% more on a nonresidential property of equal value.
Using a loan in 2019, the city paid $4.2 million to buy 96 acres beside the existing complex. Part of the revenue generated by the tax increase will pay off the short-term loan, while the rest will fund payments on a multi-year bond issued for construction of the expansion, which includes ball fields and a family entertainment center.
Dowling said the expansion will have a positive impact on the local economy.
“It will be substantial, more heads in beds obviously if you get the bigger tournaments. See a lot of these teams - for example ultimate frisbee - 250 teams come in. They are collegiate teams, they are often followed by friends and associates, sometimes families. That is even truer of youth sports like high school and collegiate baseball, fast ball, fast pitch ball, softball. They bring their family units with them. So that’s more people to rent rooms, go out and eat.”
If the proposed tax increase is adopted, the city’s new property tax rate would be 45 mils, which is still one of the lowest in Horry County and South Carolina for a full-service city.
City leaders also discussed an outfall project along 18th Avenue North beginning in the fall.
An outfall is a place where stormwater will empty out into the ocean. City leaders said the construction would occur over two years in the fall, winter and early spring. The project was delayed a couple of years because the city didn’t want to borrow money.
It’s an estimated $14 million project, with $12 million coming from the city and $2 million from the state.
City leaders are also working on smaller stormwater drainage projects, which are included in the proposed budget.
The budget also includes initial funding for an emergency operations center and a data management center on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway.
The EOC would provide the city with a secure, centralized facility to manage severe impacts to North Myrtle Beach from natural disasters.
Currently, the city doesn’t have emergency operations capabilities west of the waterway.
“So we need something west of the waterway where we can gather all the key staff if we get a category 4 or 5 hurricane, so we can manage the recovery from that center on this side of the waterway," Dowling said. "If we get a category 5, we’re in trouble and city infrastructure would be destroyed as well. So we want to be in the situation where we can manage things.”
The location will also share a space for a new fire station. Dowling said this will service the growth seen in the area along Grande Dunes North west of the waterway.
