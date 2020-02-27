Minority votes become key focus for presidential candidates ahead of S.C. primary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A lot of the political attention on South Carolina has revolved around the fact that the state is the first contest that hinges on the African-American vote.
At Sam’s Unisex barbershop in Myrtle Beach, conversations flow freely, and that conversation can include politics.
Sam Gore, the owner of the barbershop, said he’s been paying close attention to who’s running to get on the Democratic ticket.
“Joe with his policies, that stands out real well, I like his policies and I like his experience. And I feel like he can get more done especially because we have to get back the Senate,” Gore said.
His shop is lined with pictures of former President Barack Obama and there’s even a sign encouraging patrons to register to vote.
But Gore said he’s frustrated to hear when some of his younger customers say they don’t keep up with politics or they don’t plan on voting.
One person sitting in the chair saying, “Personally I don’t feel like they do nothing for us.”
But Gore, reinforced that this election matters.
“That’s how Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump, people didn’t get out and vote," Gore said.
Gore said he supports former Vice President Joe Biden and his second choice is Sen. Bernie Sanders.
A recent NBC News and Marist College poll shows they both have a steady base of support among minority voters in South Carolina.
