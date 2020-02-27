Lumberton police search for robber targeting local dollar stores

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are asking for the community’s help identifying a person or persons responsible for three different armed robberies at local dollar stores.
Authorities said the robberies began on January 30 and the most recent one happened on Tuesday. They said in each robbery the person and the clothing are similar.
In the January 30 robbery, officers learned the robber entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
The robber ran from the scene after the robbery. No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
