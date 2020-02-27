Judge sentences Lumberton father, son on federal drug charges

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A father and son from Lumberton are headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to several drug charges.
Federal indictments show that starting in September 2018, 42-year-old Kelvin Carter and 21-year-old Austin Clark knowingly and intentionally distributed cocaine and crack cocaine in Robeson County.
Carter pleaded multiple drug charges including distributing five or more kilograms of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A judge sentenced him to 11 years in federal prison.
Authorities said Carter’s arrest came on Jan. 15, 2019 during a traffic stop where they found 33 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine in the vehicle.
Clark pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Clark was arrested during a traffic stop on March 2, 2019 after authorities said they found 17 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine and a .38 caliber handgun. Drug investigators also conducted a search of Clark’s home where additional firearms were seized.
The investigation was conducted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, Pembroke Police Department and the ATF.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.