Investigation underway into how gun got past metal detector at St. James High School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County school district is investigating how a gun got onto the campus of St. James High School.
All middle and high schools in the district use multiple walkthrough and handheld metal detectors, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. She also said that handheld detectors are used in elementary schools.
School administrators were alerted on Tuesday by a student that another student was seen in the bathroom with a gun, according to a message by the school principal.
A police report shows the 17-year-old male student admitted to carrying the gun and told officers that he left the gun at the school library.
The student was taken into custody. Police have not said what kind of charges would be filed against the student.
A similar situation happened back in September at Whittemore Park Middle School, where a student was found with a gun on campus.
The principal said a review of the security check-in process showed that all students walked through the school’s metal detectors and all bags were searched, but the gun was not found during the process.
The principal said that campus protocols were being reinforced to ensure staff are strictly following screening procedures.
