Horry County fire crews come to aid of missing Lexington Co. couple

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County firefighters were instrumental in reuniting a missing Lexington County couple with their family.
A post on the Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook page states first responders were called to a vehicle crash outside of Conway Wednesday night. While responding, they also helped a disoriented elderly couple, officials said.
While talking to the couple, first responders learned the answers weren’t adding up and sought to identity the two through contacts they had in their possession, according to the Facebook post.
HCFR crews called a care facility and learned the couple were reported missing from Lexington County, “and they had many people – including members of their family – very scared,” the post stated.
According to officials, that couple was Ronald and Mary Denny, who had been reported missing around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The couple had last been seen on surveillance video around 6:30 p.m.,Tuesday leaving a restaurant.
“HCFR assured the safety of this duo to the care facility and contacted the family as well, letting them all know this couple was being well cared for and waiting for them in Horry County,” the post stated.
Before 10 p.m. Wednesday, a tweet from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department stated the Dennys had been found safe in Horry County.
