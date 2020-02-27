Forever Family: 14-year-old shares what his perfect forever home would look like

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – This month’s Forever Family is a reminder of how challenging and even embarrassing the process of finding a home can be for children involved, especially teenagers.
Tyrone is 14 years old and didn’t want us to show his face while he spent the afternoon at Ripley’s Aquarium. But he said he has some big plans for his future.
It took a little bit of time for Tyrone to open up, but once you earn his trust, he’s not afraid to show you some personality.
“At first, he may seem a little bashful, shy until you get to know him and then he’s a loving child just like any other normal teen who’s not in foster care,” said Shaquan Nelson, the adoption specialist who has been working with Tyrone since 2015.
Tyrone entered foster care in 2014. In 2018, he entered a group home, a setting meant to help him mature. He’s one of six boys at the home that provides more structure and one-on-one care.
Once Tyrone opened up to WMBF News anchor Audrey Biesk, he described himself as smart and hard-working. He said his favorite subject is math. And he lit up when the conversation turned to basketball.
Tyrone also described his perfect forever family.
“I want to have two parents, a young sibling, a dog and that’s it,” Tyrone said.
Nelson said he loves to help other children.
“He loves to be the older sibling even though he’s actually the third child of four and he loves to help other children younger than him, even some old kids,” Nelson said.
Tyrone hopes to attend college or join the military after high school.
Both of Tyrone’s older siblings have already aged out of foster care. One of them is in the military and is a strong role model for Tyrone.
Right now, in South Carolina, there are more than 1,300 children in foster care between the ages of 13 and 17.
If you’re interested in learning more about foster care or adoption you can call the region’s Division of Adoption Services at (800) 763-6637.
