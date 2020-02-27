FIRST ALERT: Several mornings of frost through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies continue but the chilly weather will linger into the weekend.
Temperatures tumble overnight, falling into the lower 30s by Friday morning. Winds turn calm overnight, increasing the threat of frost early in the day. Sunny skies prevail into the afternoon, climbing into the lower 50s. We’ll turn gusty again as wind gusts hit 25 mph at times Friday afternoon.
Mostly sunny skies continue both Saturday and Sunday with no rain in the forecast this weekend. Expect more cold mornings with middle 30s Saturday morning and upper 20s Sunday morning. That means the threat of frost continues before warmer weather can arrive next week. Afternoon highs struggle to climb, topping out in the lower 50s through Sunday.
Warmer weather returns next week as we push into the lower 70s by mid-week! Expect another round of showers and storms to move in late on Wednesday.
