FIRST ALERT: Colder temperatures and frost threat returns

We are cooler but dry and sunny. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | February 27, 2020 at 3:38 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 3:38 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our high temperature for today has already occurred at midnight. We were at 54 today in Myrtle Beach and 51 in Florence overnight as we turned over to the new day.

We are cooler but dry and sunny. (Source: WMBF)

Temperatures since then have fallen as the cold air rushes in from the northwest. That cold air will keep temperatures on the cooler side as you step out the door and even continue throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 50s today but should not reach what they did already at midnight. Plenty of sunshine continues today which is a nice change of pace.

Highs will stay in the lower 50s before warmer weather arrives for the start of next week. The good news? No rain chances for the weekend. (Source: WMBF)

The mornings will turn even colder, starting Friday morning. Expect the mornings to start off at or below-freezing Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Each of these days will feature a frost threat, so protect any of those early blooming Spring flowers.

Even with the cooler temperatures now, a warming trend is expected by the start of next week. (Source: WMBF)

Our warming trend looks to return to the forecast by the end of the weekend and into next week. Clouds will begin to increase by Tuesday but our next chance of showers doesn't arrive until next Wednesday. Enjoy the much-needed break.

We're dry through the next several days. Our next rain chance does not arrive until next Wednesday. (Source: WMBF)

