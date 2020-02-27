Crews free baby deer trapped in storm drain

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Here’s something you don’t see too often!
Crews with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District worked to free a baby deer trapped in a storm drain Wednesday.
“You can train, train, train, or have 40+ years experience and still see something new everyday in this career,” Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said on Facebook.
The deer was successfully freed from the drain and was not injured.
No additional information was immediately available.
