Charge dismissed against Loris man accused of sexually assaulting teen

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A criminal charge has been dropped against a Loris man arrested back in January on allegations that he’d sexually assaulted a teenage girl, according to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Johnny Dewayne Scott was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Online records from the Horry County Public Index state that charge was dismissed on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
In late October 2019, officers responded to the Little River area after a 15-year-old girl was dropped off at a group home, according to a report from Horry County police.
The child told authorities she was sexually assaulted after running away from home, the report stated.
