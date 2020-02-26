Sanders holds rally in Myrtle Beach days before S.C. Democratic Primary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at a rally in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
The event was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Sanders, a presidential hopeful, appeared along the Grand Strand just days before the Feb. 29 South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary.
Ahead of the rally, the South Carolina Republican Party sounded off on Sanders’ appearance in the state.
State GOP spokesperson Joe Jackson said Sanders “has no leg to stand on after showcasing his radical agenda to South Carolinians.”
“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the Palmetto State has seen a record low unemployment rate, tax cuts, and a stronger military,” Jackson said in a statement. “Voters will remember the promises kept when they re-elect President Trump in November.”
WMBF reporter Nia Watson had a one-on-one interview with Sanders before Wednesday’s rally. That interview can be seen below.
