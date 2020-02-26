Ryan Newman receives standing ovation during return visit to shop

(WBTV) - NASCAR driver Ryan Newman received a standing ovation Wednesday after returning to the shop following a horrific crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Newman was released from the hospital last Wednesday, just two days after the crash.
Wednesday, Roush Fenway Racing tweeted a photo of Newman. “So we had a special visitor today," the caption read. “Great to see @RyanJNewman back at the shop and receiving a standing ovation by all!”
Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details, the Associated Press reports.
Roush Fenway Racing tweeted a photo last week the day Newman was reportedly released from the hospital.
Prior to his release, Newman was under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Roush Fenway posted a photo of Newman with his two daughters - smiles on all three faces.
“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with the staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters,” the post read.
“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond,” a statement from Roush Fenway Racing read a couple days following the crash.
Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 that took two days, but the celebration in victory lane was muted because of a crash on the final lap that saw Newman’s car go airborne and flip on the track several times. Before going off the air, the television broadcast said that Newman was being taken by ambulance to a Daytona area hospital.
There is still no timetable for Newman’s return to NASCAR racing.
