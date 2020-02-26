Report: Woman taken at gunpoint in Myrtle Beach, sexually assaulted outside city limits

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman said she was abducted at gunpoint on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach and then driven outside of the city limits, where she was sexually assaulted, according to authorities.
A report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states the woman was in the 700 block of North Kings Highway when the assailant pulled up in a black vehicle and tried to get her to get in his car by honking the horn and yelling out to her.
According to the woman, after a few attempts, she saw a silver handgun in the man’s possession and he told her to get in the vehicle, “or else,” according to the police report.
The woman said she got into the vehicle and the man drove her out of the city, where the sexual assault allegedly occurred.
Once the assault was over, the assailant drove the woman back to Kings Highway and dropped her off, police said.
Since the woman said the assault didn’t happen within the Myrtle Beach city limits, Horry County authorities were notified, according to the report.
Police said the woman was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
