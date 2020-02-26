Report: Two teens charged with assault after police respond to arson complaint at Seacoast Youth Academy

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two additional teens were charged with assault after police responded to a report of arson at the Seacoast Youth Academy in Horry County earlier this week, authorities said.
On Feb. 24, Horry County police officers were initially called to the academy early in the morning for an arson complaint. Three teens between the ages of 12 and 15 were charged in connection to the incident.
While placing the oldest teen under arrest for arson, he became “highly resistant and began to fight officers,” a report from the Horry County Police Department stated.
Authorities said the teen started to scream gang-related phrases and yelled for help from other residents. Two juveniles, ages 13 and 15, became involved and subsequently taken into custody by officers, according to the report.
The 15-year-old was charged with assault on a police officer and hindering an officer, while the 13-year-old faces counts of third-degree assault and battery, and hindering an officer, police said. Both were taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await transport to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.