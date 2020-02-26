Nonprofit works to spread awareness on human trafficking in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Human trafficking is a growing problem in Horry County, but a new nonprofit is working to help.
Daybreak Myrtle Beach is focused on creating awareness about human trafficking while also educating and providing resources.
The most recent statistics show Horry County ranks first in the Palmetto State for reported human trafficking.
But Attorney General Alan Wilson said the increase has a lot to do with people knowing how to reach out.
“The large increase in victims recorded speaks to efforts across the state to raise awareness of the National Human Trafficking Hotline number so victims know how to reach out for help,” Wilson said.
Rich Montgomery, founder of Daybreak Myrtle Beach, said what they really want to do is to help those who need it in our community.
“Number one, we need to bring the awareness. Human trafficking kind of has this notion that it’s somewhere else or it’s in another country when it is happening in our own cities," Montgomery said. "So we want to bring awareness to the public because the more that the public is aware the more action can be taken.”
On the Daybreak Myrtle Beach website, you’ll find some of the ideas the nonprofit has on how to spread awareness.
One idea is called “Boulevard Nights.” The plan is to work in pairs along the oceanfront sidewalks and hand out materials with the goal of starting a conversation about human trafficking. If they come across someone who’s in need of help, the group is working to have a plan in place to help.
Another idea is one you may have heard of: the SOAP Project.
The project is about passing out soap to places like motels or hotels so if someone comes across it and they’re in need, the resources are right in front of them with numbers to contact.
Montgomery explained what he hopes for in the future with Daybreak Myrtle Beach and what it will do for the county.
“Our community is kind of branched off into its own little pockets. We have new people coming in every day, we have 2,000 people coming here a month," he said. “We need to make this the best community we can have, the safest community we can have. I raised two children here and I always thought it was a great community, I want to keep it that way and keep it safe for our future guest, tourists, our locals and our children.”
You can join the fight to raise awareness by becoming a volunteer or donating.
Their next public meeting is Friday, March 6.
