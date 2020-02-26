Man sentenced to 12 years after drugs disguised as children’s candy traveled through Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Georgia man faces more than 12 years in prison after he was accused of moving drugs through Mississippi.
Cleveland James McKinney, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Investigators say he was transporting about 42 kilograms of meth and 4.5 kilograms of heroin that had been smuggled into the United States from Mexico
McKinney was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
Investigators say on April 16, 2018, McKinney traveled to Brandon, Mississippi from Atlanta, Georgia, to pick up a drug shipment that originated in Mexico and entered the United States through Brownsville, Texas. The drugs were concealed in what appeared to be shrink-wrapped, bulk packaged children’s candy.
Law enforcement intercepted the drug shipment and replaced the drugs with a fake substance in nearly-identical packaging.
Evelyn Michelle Hernandez was also indicted and was sentenced by Judge Bramlette on November 19, 2019, to 168 months in federal prison.
