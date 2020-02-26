FIRST ALERT: Dense fog this morning, one more day of rain chances

Rain chances continue for today before the cold front swings through

The best chances of rain arrive around the evening commute today. Keep the First Alert Radar App nearby. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | February 26, 2020 at 3:35 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 4:13 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the final day of rain chances this week as the cold front moves through the Carolinas. We’ve already seen rain fall early this morning with another mild start. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s as you head out the door for the middle of the week.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 AM this morning. Give yourself plenty of time as you head out the door.
While showers have been a big story for the Grand Strand this morning, the fog is a big story for the Pee Dee. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 AM this morning as the visibility is less than one mile. If you are inland, give yourself plenty of time for the morning commute as you head out the door.

The best chances of rain arrive around the evening commute today. Keep the First Alert Radar App nearby.
The shower chances for this morning will become isolated and most areas will remain dry through the mid morning hours. As we head into the afternoon hours, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. As the cold front approaches, rain chances will become common for the afternoon and evening commute. Rain chances will range from 60% along the Grand Strand to 40% in the Pee Dee.

That cold front will move through the area later this evening and begin to usher in cooler weather to finish the week.

Temperatures will go from the upper 60s down to the lower 50s as the cold front swings through later this evening.
Temperatures will be in the lower 40s on Thursday morning and will only climb into the lower 50s by the afternoon hours. Clear skies and breezy northerly winds will allow for temperatures to drop down into the low-mid 30s on Friday morning, bringing back the frost potential for the forecast.

It's a cooler start for the weekend but a warming trend begins on Sunday and continues into the new work week.
Highs on Friday will only reach the lower 50s once again as the chilly weather will remain in place through Saturday. A warming trend looks to send temperatures back into the 60s and lower 70s by early next week.

