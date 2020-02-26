FIRST ALERT: Cold weather arrives, frost threat returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While we turn colder, we’re finally taking a long break from the rain chances.
Showers linger through Wednesday evening but quickly clear out overnight. Sunny skies return by sunrise Thursday and we’ll keep the skies mainly clear all the way through the weekend.
Temperatures tumble into the upper 30s Thursday morning, and despite sunny skies, only climb to around 50° into the afternoon. Our afternoon highs will remain in the lower 50s through Sunday.
The mornings will turn colder, starting Friday morning. Expect the mornings to start off at or below-freezing Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings. Each of these days will feature a frost threat, so protect any of those early blooming Spring flowers.
Rain chances are very low over the next week. In fact, the next chance of showers doesn’t arrive until next Wednesday.
