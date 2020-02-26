Developer, residents work together to address stormwater concerns at proposed neighborhood near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The fear of flooding and losing its rural feel were the top concerns neighbors brought to Horry County leaders, as they discussed a new proposed neighborhood along Four Mile Road.
The 129-acre lot has been part of the Waller Farm for years, but with no one in his family interested in taking over the farm, they sold the property to a local developer.
Developer Forest Beverly with Beverly Homes plans to turn land into a residential community. Beverly was on hand Tuesday night to assure homeowners surrounding the property that the development would be planned out responsibly.
“When this first started, we were greatly concerned about the development,” said resident Jody Nyers.
Those concerns seem to have been set at ease for most in attendance after getting a look at the developer’s plans for the property and talking with the county’s stormwater management team.
”If they build it wisely and smartly then everybody wins in the end,” said Nyers.
Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy worked closely with all sides to discuss the future of the land that sits in his district. Bellamy was proud of the progress made through open discussion.
”That’s what we call government at work,” said Bellamy.
Councilman Al Allen and Horry County Chairman Johnny Garden were also at the meeting.
Gardner announced a new task force during the meeting that will focus on stormwater management and flooding solutions.
”Anyone who has an idea, I want to hear from them. So, we formed this committee,” said Gardner.
To address flooding concerns on the Waller Farm property, the developer has cut back on the number of homes being built and increased the lot sizes.
Five additional retention ponds will also be built to collect stormwater.
“I believe the developer has the best interest in mind of all of us, that’s what was stated tonight, so I guess we’ll see as time goes on,” said Nyers.
Before homes can be built, Horry County Council must approve the rezoning ordinance.
Council has already approved the first two readings, the third and final will take place in two weeks on Tuesday, March 10.
