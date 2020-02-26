Deputies arrest four more suspects connected to Georgetown heroin bust

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced that four more people have been arrested in connection to a major heroin bust.
Authorities executed a search warrant last week on a home on Greentown Road where they found a large quantity of heroin.
Agents estimate that the drugs would have had a street value of over $60,000 before being cut for street-level sales. They also believe the seizure prevented over 3,000 dosage units of heroin, possibly mixed with fentanyl, from being sold on the streets of Georgetown County and the city of Georgetown.
Deputies arrested Tityonna Scott during the search warrant execution. She has been released since posting bond.
Since the heroin bust, deputies and agents have arrested Alethia Holmes, Cianta Thompson and O’Maury Stafford and charged them with trafficking heroin over 28g.
Edmund Holmes was also arrested in the case. He is being held at a detention center in Charleston County on federal charges.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.