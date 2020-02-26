Crews respond after pickup truck goes up in flames

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pickup truck went up in flames Wednesday morning in the Surfside Beach area.
Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson, said crews were called to 5401 S. Kings Highway at 9:13 a.m. for a vehicle fire. A Google search shows that location is Pirateland Family Camping Resort.
According to Casey, the fire was extinguished before HCFR crews arrived on scene. Casey said he does not believe HCFR transported anyone from the scene.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.