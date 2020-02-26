Clio man pleads guilty to shooting at law enforcement officers while riding lawnmower

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a Clio man to 20 years in prison after he shot at two police officers and a deputy while riding on a lawnmower back in 2018.
Camelin McRae pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to three attempted murder charges, two burglary charges and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Solicitor Will Rogers explained that McRae pleaded guilty but mentally ill. Rogers said this means that the judge found that McRae had the capacity to distinguish right from wrong during the time of the incident, but because of mental disease or defect, he lacked the sufficient ability to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.
The guilty plea stems from a case back in September 2018.
Authorities said that the Clio Police Department had been investigating a string of breaking and entering incidents. They said two Clio police officers and a Marlboro County deputy were investigating a recent break-in on South Main Street when McRae approached them riding a lawnmower and started shooting.
The two police officers fired back and hit McRae. None of the law enforcement officers were hurt.
