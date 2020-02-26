Car hits, breaks power pole; causes nearly 800 outages near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Electric crews are working to fix a pole and restore power to customers after a car crashed into it.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Four Mile Road and Silver Peak Drive.
Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash caused 769 customers between Highway 22 and Highway 501, just north of Conway, to lose power.
Penelope Hinson with Horry County Electric said it could take four hours for crews to fix the pole and restore power.
