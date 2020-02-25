Warrants: Owners of Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club set up ‘house of ill fame, brothel, or brawdyhouse’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants allege the owners of a Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club did keep or set up a house of ill fame, brothel, or brawdyhouse.
Those warrants were released Tuesday, days after seven people were arrested for prostitution after warrants were served at Derriere’s Gentlemen’s Club off Seaboard Street.
Myrtle Beach police responded to a New Year’s Day shooting at the club. According to an affidavit, officers discovered that no one from Derriere’s had called the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
“The actual call came in from an on duty Myrtle Beach Police Officer, who learned from Broadway at the Beach Security that there was a shooting at Derriere’s,” the affidavit states.
During the investigation, it was learned that shots had been fired at the club and one victim was found at the scene, according to the affidavit. Police also noted that the “crime scene had signs of being cleaned.”
According to arrest warrants, 66-year-old David Joseph Bean and 41-year-old Jacey Lynne Birch were charged with failure to report in connection with the shooting. They were listed as the owners of Derriere’s.
During the investigation, police said they uncovered evidence of additional criminal activity at the club.
On Friday, Bean and Birch were also each charged with 183 counts of prostitution. Warrants for two of their charges state officers observed on video a sex act in exchange for money that happened last October and November.
Heather Gay Beall, 35, was charged with 31 counts of prostitution. According to the warrants for two of her counts, she was seen on video performing a sex act on another person for money last October and December.
According to police, 30-year-old Eliza Blu Rivera faces 16 counts of prostitution. Warrants allege she was seen on video performing sex acts on another person for money in November and December of 2019.
Matthew Jason Gough, 33, is charged with 21 counts of prostitution. Warrants for two of his charges state he was seen on video aiding a female in conducting a sex act on another person last October and December.
Police charged 21-year-old Alexis Gail Morris with two counts of prostitution. Warrants for two of her charges allege she was seen on video performing sex acts on another person for money last October and December.
The final person charged was 62-year-old Joseph Bryan Hargadon, who faces 61 counts of prostitution. Warrants for two of his charges state he was seen on video aiding a female who was conducting a sex act on another person in November 2019.
On Saturday, a bond hearing was held for the seven suspects. Judge Scott Long determined none of them were a legitimate flight risk and issued personal recognizance bonds of $464 per count for each suspect.
