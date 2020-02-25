Violent crime down in Myrtle Beach in 2019, according to police chief

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Violent crime in Myrtle Beach continued to decrease in 2019, according to information from the city’s police chief.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock reported during Tuesday’s city council meeting that violent crimes dropped 13 percent last year.
In her annual report, Prock told city leaders that burglaries and motor vehicles thefts have dropped by more than 50 percent since 2013, according to information from Myrtle Beach.
Larcenies such as shoplifting did see a slight uptick in 2019, according to the chief. Prock indicated it was likely due to drug addiction, with people committing minor property crimes to support their habit.
Nia Watson will have more on today’s city council meeting beginning at 4 on WMBF News.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.