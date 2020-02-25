Two-vehicle crash on Highway 544 sends seven people to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Seven people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday night along Highway 544, officials said.
Horry County Fire Rescue, South Carolina Highway Patrol and City of Conway Fire Rescue responded just after 6 p.m. to Highway 544 and Singleton Ridge Road.
Officials said the injuries sustained in the crash appear to be non-life-threatening.
Emergency crews on the scene also said one of the involved vehicles had a trailer that was hauling a boat and it became separated during the wreck.
Lanes of traffic in the area are restricted and drivers are being told to avoid the area.
