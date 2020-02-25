‘At this point, I don’t care what the revenue source is’: Coast CEO says of needing money

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
If the task of the mass transit symposium is to dream big while keeping an eye on today’s issues, Coast RTA sees money as the answer.
Brian Piascik, the regional bus authority’s chief executive officer, said dreams for the future could include rail transportation with park and ride lots. But for now, he said the bus system needs money to add to the fleet and upgrade stations.
All vehicle owners in Horry County pay $6.50 per vehicle annually as part of a road use fee that goes to the bus system, even if the vehicle owners live in an area that is not served by the bus system, such as North Myrtle Beach and Socastee. The road use fee adds up to about $2 million annually to the transit authority.
Piascik said his job gets tough when he has to approach each municipality to ask for funding and make the case that a bus system benefits residents countywide.
“We need a heavier investment if the region wants to benefit from transit the way transit can help,” he said citing increased ridership equals fewer vehicles on the roadways thereby helping with public safety. “It’s a possibility with the RIDE program, but it’s an eight-year deal. Which we’d take in a heartbeat. But, you’re looking for something that would have a little longer time frame, that helps you on the financial side of things.”
