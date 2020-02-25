St. James High School student to face charges after bringing gun to school, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police took a St. James High School student into custody on Tuesday after school officials said the student brought a gun on campus.
St. James High School Principal Vann Pennell alerted parents about the incident.
In a message, Pennell said right before school dismissed, a student witnessed another student in a bathroom with a gun and immediately notified a staff member.
The school staff immediately detained the student before the school was dismissed.
Pennell said that police were called to the school and the gun was found and confiscated.
Charges are expected to be filed against the student. Pennell added that the student will also face school disciplinary actions.
The principal also recognized the student that alert school administration to the situation.
“I want to personally commend the student for stepping forward and swiftly alerting staff. It is very important to for all students to know that if they see something or hear something to definitely come forward and share that information with another adult or contact law enforcement,” Pennell said in the message.
He also thanked the Horry County Police Department for their quick response in the matter.
