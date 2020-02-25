S.C. joins multi-state investigation into e-cigarette company JUUL labs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that the state has joined a multi-state investigation into JUUL Labs’ marketing and sales practices.
The investigation also includes the e-cigarette company’s claims regarding nicotine content, and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.
“Our goal is always to uphold the rule of law and protect our citizens. We’re looking into whether JUUL is following the law and not misleading people with false or misleading claims, including trying to convince teenagers that vaping is safe,” Attorney General Wilson said. “I want to stress, though, that this is just an investigation at this point and no lawsuit or charges have been filed.”
Wilson cited a U.S. Food and Drug Administration survey which found more than five million youths reported having used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, up 3.6 million from 2018 to 2019.
That survey also found that 20.8 percent of high school students were vaping in 2018.
