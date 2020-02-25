Ripley’s fertility statues make their way to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of Ripley's most popular touring exhibits is in the Grand Strand for a limited time.
The legendary fertility statues have been credited with helping thousands of couples conceive. They can be found in the lobby of Ripley's Believe it or Not Odd-itorium, located off Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
The statues are five feet tall and weight more than 70 pounds each. They're made of ebony wood and are said to have been hand-carved by craftsman in the Ivory Coast in the 1930s.
Ripley's Boulevard Attractions manager Dustyn Ivey said they're ready to make believers out of skeptics.
"If you come see the video, you're going to learn about three different success stories that people have had where they came. A couple of them were actually Ripley's employees,” Ivey said. “The legend goes when Ripley's bought them in 1993 and they put them in their office, and then we had 13 employees get pregnant within 13 months of having the statues there. So, things really seemed to pick up."
The statues will be in Myrtle Beach for a limited time.
