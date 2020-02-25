One arrested, another wanted in connection to Robeson County robbery

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One man was arrested and another remains at large in connection to a Robeson County robbery.
According to a press release from the RSCO, 24-year-old Johnathan Maurice Mack was apprehended on Monday.
Mack is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Mack was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $275,000 secured bond.
Another suspect, 25-year-old Tamos Deon Jones, remains at large.
Jones is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, call RCSO at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.