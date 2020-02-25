North Myrtle Beach proposed budget includes funding for 2 new emergency facilities

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach wants to move forward with building two facilities that will be needed during a major hurricane.
The proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year was presented during the city council’s budget retreat on Monday and Tuesday.
It includes initial funding for an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and a Data Management Center (DMC) on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway.
The facilities would be constructed in phases over the next couple of years and would share a site with a new fire station.
The EOC would provide the city with a secure, centralized facility where officials can manage severe impacts to North Myrtle Beach from Category 3 and strong hurricanes. Currently there isn’t an emergency operations center west of the waterway.
The DMC would provide city officials with a secure location where they can run the city in the even of a major hurricane or disaster.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.