North Myrtle Beach leaders propose property tax increase to fund sports complex expansion

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A property tax increase could be possible for property owners in North Myrtle Beach.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council held its annual budget retreat on Monday and Tuesday for the 2021 fiscal year.
The proposed budget is about $119 million, which is an increase of about $27 million.
In that budget is a proposed property tax increase of about 7.9 mils. The increase equates to a $79 property tax increase on a $250,000 owner-occupied home and 50% more on a nonresidential property of equal value.
The revenue generated from the tax increase would go toward funding the expansion of the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. Officials said the money would help pay off the short-term loan, and the rest would fund payments on a multi-year bond issue for construction of six new ballfields, seven soccer/lacrosse fields, a family entertainment center, a possible water-play area and more.
City council has indicated that the proposed tax increase could decrease by the same amount after the bond is retired.
The city’s current property tax rate is 37.1 mils. If the proposed increase is approved, the city’s new property tax rate would be 45 mils. The city added that it’s still one of the lowest in Horry County and South Carolina for a full-service city.
