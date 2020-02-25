Horry County police address ‘some community-wide memory loss’ regarding stop signs

By WMBF News Staff | February 25, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 11:08 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has taken to social media to address the “community-wide memory loss regarding how stop signs work” that officers have noticed.

In Tuesday’s post, the HCPD offered drivers a refresher and reminded them that they must stop prior to any white line when approaching a stop sign.

Police stated that when stopping, drivers have to come to a complete stop, meaning their tires have to stop rolling.

“A ‘California Roll’ isn’t good enough,” the post states.

Finally, the HCPD reminded motorists that when turning right at a stop sign, they still have to come to a complete stop prior to any markings on the roadway.

“Drive defensively and stay safe out there everyone!” the post ended.

