Horry County police address ‘some community-wide memory loss’ regarding stop signs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has taken to social media to address the “community-wide memory loss regarding how stop signs work” that officers have noticed.
In Tuesday’s post, the HCPD offered drivers a refresher and reminded them that they must stop prior to any white line when approaching a stop sign.
Police stated that when stopping, drivers have to come to a complete stop, meaning their tires have to stop rolling.
“A ‘California Roll’ isn’t good enough,” the post states.
Finally, the HCPD reminded motorists that when turning right at a stop sign, they still have to come to a complete stop prior to any markings on the roadway.
“Drive defensively and stay safe out there everyone!” the post ended.
