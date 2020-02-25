Horry County officials discuss fire safety, how to properly install car seats

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand emergency responders held a community risk reduction event at the Horry County Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday.
All regional agencies, including Horry County Fire Rescue, were in attendance. The focus of the event was to increase awareness about the importance of fire safety and preventing emergencies.
"We want to make sure that we're doing everything in our power to encourage conversations around risk reduction, and that takes us all,” said Josh Fulbright, Community Risk Reduction section chief. “It takes action on behalf of the fire service to get the correct, consistent educational messages out there. But also the public is responsible for protecting themselves and making sure they know what they need to do to mitigate their risk in the event of a residential home fire."
Last year alone, 21,000 fire alarms were installed across South Carolina in an attempt to increase fire safety.
Officials were also giving lessons in how to properly install car seats on Tuesday.
Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner said both car seat technology and knowledge of how to use them has advanced a lot in the past several decades. The most important thing, he noted, is ensuring the safety of the generations to come.
"We want to make sure that our smallest population, our children, are protected. And by installing safety seats the correct way - years ago, I didn't know but one way to do it,” Tanner said. “But different safety seats have different ways to be installed, and I think they're going through every type of safety seat to install properly. And it's important that we protect those as best we can."
According to Tanner, the department plans to host a number of additional car seat safety presentations throughout the year.
