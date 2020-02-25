Free pancakes Tuesday at IHOP

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - IHOP restaurants nationwide Tuesday are celebrating National Pancake Day by offering each guest a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.
This is the 15th year for the free pancakes giveaway.
It runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at most local locations and until 10 p.m. at some.
This year, IHOP is adding extra incentive to indulge on this Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday.
The chain will serve up 250,000 instant win prizes with a “Pancakes for Life” sweepstakes.
The Glendale, California-based company said in a news release they hope to raise more than $4 million for charities that include Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
