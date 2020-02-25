FIRST ALERT: Rainy morning commute, warm and cloudy afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Steady rain will be the story as you head out the door this morning. Widespread light rain will fall through the morning hours with periods of moderate to heavy rain mixed in. Grab the umbrella and rain jacket this morning as the best rain chances will be in the morning hours.
The rain will slowly begin to taper off by late morning with just a few sprinkles and light showers throughout the afternoon hours today. Skies will still remain mostly cloudy but the temperatures will be warmer. Highs will reach the upper 60s in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, despite the wet start.
The approaching cold front will slowly work toward the Carolinas, bringing another couple of rounds of rain chances later tonight and through part of Wednesday. If you are looking for the next best chance of rain after this morning, look ahead to tonight. A quick hitting area of showers will slide across the beaches bringing a 40% chance of rain to the Grand Strand later this evening and into the overnight hours. Lows will remain mild with temperatures in the upper 50s overnight.
Shower chances will continue through Wednesday, but primarily through the morning. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible by the afternoon. Southerly winds will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70. If there is another chance of rain, it will be along the front on Wednesday night.
A cold front will drop through the area Wednesday night and usher in much cooler weather by the end of the week. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will drop into the lower 50s with overnight temperatures dropping into the 30s along with the risk of frost.
