FIRST ALERT: Few more showers before a long drying trend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hit or miss showers will remain possible through Wednesday evening before cooler and drier weather returns to finish the week.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and very mild with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to near 60. A few showers will be possible at times, but no widespread rain is expected. Areas of fog will also be possible especially near the beaches.
A stray shower or two will be possible early Wednesday morning, through most areas will stay dry through the morning commute. Temperatures in the upper 50s in the morning will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon.
As a cold front approaches the area late in the day, another round of hit or miss showers will be possible. Rain chances will range from 40% near the beaches to 30% inland.
The cold front will move through the area late Wednesday evening and usher in much cooler weather to finish the week.
Temperatures in the lower 40s Thursday morning will only climb into the lower 50s by the afternoon with plenty of sun.
Frost will be possible in some areas by Friday morning as temperatures drop well into the 30s.
Chilly weather will linger through Saturday before a warming trend starts to send temperatures back into the 60s to near 70 through early next week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.